DOJ Says Poultry Manager Wants To Intrude On 'Jury Secrecy'

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Monday urged a Colorado federal court to deny parts of a discovery bid from a poultry manager accused of taking part in a broader price-fixing conspiracy in the broiler chicken industry, who is seeking materials about the selection of the jury in his case. U.S. Department of Justice attorneys, in an opposition brief, countered Rickie Patterson Blake's request for materials to identify zip code, race and other characteristics of the grand jury members who handed down his indictment in early October in order to argue the jury selection systematically excluded those of "certain races and ages" due to...

