Fed. Circ. OKs 'Sprout' TM Ax, Finds Challenger Had Standing

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruling that canceled a "Sprout" trademark for vending machines, finding the TTAB correctly concluded that the challenger had standing even though the board did not use the right legal standard. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the TTAB's decision in late 2018 to cancel Corcamore LLC's trademark registration for "Sprout" as part of a default judgment in favor of SFM LLC, which had challenged the trademark. The board's decision came after Corcamore engaged in what the appellate panel called "procedural maneuvers" to slow down the proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS