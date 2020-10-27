Kinder Morgan Pays $1.5M To Settle 4th Circ. Water Suit

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan has paid $1.5 million into a cleanup fund managed by two green groups to settle claims that a gasoline pipeline spill by one of the company's units contaminated creeks and wetlands in South Carolina after traveling through groundwater. The Southern Environmental Law Center, which represents Upstate Forever and the Savannah Riverkeeper, filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss a Fourth Circuit appeal of a Palmetto State federal judge's decision to toss their suit. The Fourth Circuit overturned that decision, finding that the spill was subject to enforcement under the Clean Water Act, which usually doesn't cover groundwater pollution. SELC's Frank...

