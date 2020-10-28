Investor Says Hemp Co. Stole $250K For Separate CBD Biz

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- An investment group believed it was putting $250,000 into a hemp seed business, only to learn the money was instead invested in a CBD company, according to a lawsuit the investor has filed against both companies in Idaho federal court. Arizona-based BlackMountain Investment Holdings LLC says in Monday's complaint that the Idaho-based hemp business NewChanvre Inc. and its founder and manager Joel Bordeaux made various false representations before Bordeaux improperly transferred BlackMountain's investment to his other company, Global CBD Inc. "If BlackMountain had known that these representations were false, it would not have invested $250,000.00," BlackMountain said in its complaint. "The...

