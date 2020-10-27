5th Circ. Reopens Black Deputy Sheriff's Retaliation Case

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Black former deputy sheriff in Louisiana will get another chance to prove he was fired for filing a race bias complaint after the Fifth Circuit found that inconsistencies in the reasons given for his termination mean a jury should weigh in. The panel revived Golden Berry's retaliation claim against the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office in an unpublished decision Monday, finding the office's changing rationale for firing him, plus the timing of Berry's termination and the office's inability to show evidence that it treated other officers in Berry's position the same way, mean the allegation has legs. "This does not mean...

