Miss. Justices Order State To Respond To Med. Pot Challenge

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Mississippi Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the state's secretary of state to respond to a city's challenge of a medical marijuana ballot initiative that argues the measure violated a constitutional limit on qualifying signatures per congressional district. The court ordered Mississippi Republican Secretary of State Michael Watson to respond by Wednesday to the city of Madison's claims that Initiative 65 breached the requirement that a congressional district's qualifying votes for a voter initiative constitute no more than one-fifth of the total signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. Initiative 65 would authorize the use of medical cannabis for qualifying medical conditions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS