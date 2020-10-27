USPTO Sees 'Unprecedented Growth' In AI Patent Apps

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Patent applications containing artificial intelligence have more than doubled since 2002, showing a significant uptick across the country and in a variety of technologies, according to a new report published Tuesday by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The USPTO said that AI-related applications went up by more than 100% over 16 years, from 30,000 in 2002 to more than 60,000 in 2018. The surge accompanies "unprecedented growth and broad diffusion" of AI in the country, which the USPTO says points to AI's potential to contribute to U.S. economic activity. While AI inventors tend to come from larger cities like those...

