Southern Green Group Brings On New Regulatory Policy Head

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- The Southern Environmental Law Center's new director of regulatory policy, a former general counsel for the White House Council on Environmental Quality in the Obama administration, plans to continue the group's focus on issues vital to the South like the Clean Water Act and the recent overhaul of environmental review procedures. Brenda Mallory, who spent nearly three years as general counsel for the CEQ during the latter years of Barack Obama's presidency, is based in Washington, D.C. She said the SELC, a group focused on six states in the Southeast, has a broad portfolio touching on issues that are important to her...

