OCC Adopts 'True Lender' Test For Bank Lending Partnerships

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Tuesday finalized a rule for ascertaining who the "true lender" is in a lending partnership between a federally chartered bank and another party, drawing swift condemnation from consumer advocates who argued the rule is a boon to predatory lending. The final rule issued by the OCC largely adopts the same two-prong test the agency proposed over the summer. This test provided that a loan will be considered to have been made by a bank if the bank either is named as the lender in the loan's documentation or funds the loan at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS