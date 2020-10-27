NYC Bar To Attys: Get Client OK Before Settling Multiple Suits

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Attorneys should first get approval from their clients before negotiating interdependent settlements for multiple cases with opposing parties, the New York City Bar Association's ethics committee has said. Lawyers should get such approvals not only if they are representing more than one client, but also when they are representing only one client who is involved in separate but related cases, according to the city bar's opinion released on Monday. New York City's bar periodically releases opinions on various legal issues. Lawyers in such situations should not even talk with opposing counsel about the possibility of negotiating interdependent settlements until they have fully...

