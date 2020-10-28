NH Hits Bayer Entity With New PCB Contamination Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 2:32 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire has accused a Bayer AG entity of concealing the toxicity of polychlorinated biphenyls to keep profits high, seeking damages in a new lawsuit for the harm the substance caused to the state's waterways, fish and other natural resources. In a state court suit filed Tuesday, New Hampshire accused the company of making PCBs well into the 1970s despite understanding the health risks they posed decades before. Now, New Hampshire says it grasps the full extent of the contamination and wants Monsanto to pay to clean it up. "Despite its extensive knowledge of the true damages of PCBs, Old Monsanto...

