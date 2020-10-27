SEC Corporation Finance Director To Step Down

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Bill Hinman, the director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Corporation Finance, on Tuesday announced he will leave his role at the federal regulator before the end of the year. Hinman's departure will cap a tenure of roughly 3½ years leading the division, a tumultuous period that includes a surge of interest in digital assets in 2017 and the historic shock to the U.S. capital markets caused by the global pandemic. Since his appointment in May 2017 by SEC chairman Jay Clayton, Hinman oversaw a critical part of the SEC's infrastructure within the corporation finance division, which reviews...

