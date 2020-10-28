PennyMac Fires Back At Black Knight's 'Needless Litigation'

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- PennyMac Loan Services LLC urged a Florida federal judge Tuesday not to give mortgage servicing software provider Black Knight Inc. an early win in a trade secrets suit, which PennyMac called "the epitome of needless litigation." PennyMac, a residential mortgage servicer and lender, had an agreement to use Black Knight's mortgage servicing software known as MSP, and both are now embroiled in dueling litigation over trade secrets and antitrust claims, including an ongoing debate over whether the cases belong in arbitration or court. Responding to Black Knight's motion for summary judgment on Sept. 28, PennyMac told the judge Tuesday that he...

