Shapiro Touts 'People's Prosecutor' Role In Pa. AG Campaign

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:29 PM EDT) -- As he seeks a second term as Pennsylvania's top law enforcement officer, Attorney General Josh Shapiro is touting his work targeting wage theft and fracking-related pollution to paint himself as a people's prosecutor. Beyond the bread-and-butter drug and gun cases that make up the bulk of his office's workload, Shapiro has earned national headlines during his four years in power by aggressively harnessing the office's prosecutorial and enforcement authority to go after alleged corporate and institutional wrongdoing and to challenge various Trump administration policies ranging from the rollback of environmental regulations to limits on employer-provided birth control coverage. "I wanted to be a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS