FCA Delays 'Fitness And Propriety' Assessments Amid Crisis

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 12:49 PM GMT) -- The financial regulator said on Wednesday that it has confirmed with the government that financial companies under its purview will have an extra three months to assess the fitness of senior staff members under strict new rules governing executives and managers. The Financial Conduct Authority said that HM Treasury has introduced a statutory instrument — a law amending the provisions of an existing piece of legislation — that formally extends the deadline for banks, insurers and other finance firms to assess the competence of their senior managers from Dec. 9 to the end of March. The regulator said it will delay enforcing the...

