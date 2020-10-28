UK Gov't Online Pensions Portal Delayed Until 2023

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 1:54 PM GMT) -- Retirement savers will have to wait until 2023 to gain access to their pensions information online, a government working group said on Wednesday, pushing back by four years a project designed to allowing workers to view their pension savings in one place. The Money and Pensions Service, which was set up by the government, said that its so-called pensions dashboard will not be available to consumers until at least 2023. The project — an online platform that will allow savers to oversee all their pension pots in one place — was proposed in March 2016 by the then-Chancellor of the Exchequer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS