Men More Likely To Be Promoted To GC, Women Get Recruited

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Men are more likely to be promoted to general counsel, while women are more likely to be recruited externally for the role, according to a study of in-house lawyers released Wednesday. The 2020 General Counsel Succession Report from BarkerGilmore LLC found that 67% of general counsel were recruited externally for their current role, compared with 33% who were promoted. When broken down by gender, women were less likely than men to be promoted, 29% versus 34%, but were more likely than men to be recruited, 71% versus 66%, respectively. Using an online questionnaire distributed in July, the executive search firm collected...

