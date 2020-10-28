Budd To Become First Black Woman To Lead Mass. Top Court

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker nominated Associate Justice Kimberly S. Budd to the position of chief justice of the state's Supreme Judicial Court Wednesday. If she is confirmed, she will become the first Black woman to hold the Bay State's top judicial post. Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice Kimberly Budd is pictured seated next to Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker during her 2016 ceremonial swearing-in ceremony in Boston. If confirmed, Justice Budd will become the second Black chief justice — and the first Black woman — to lead the Supreme Judicial Court. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Baker appointed Justice Budd to the state's high court...

