Man Charged With Perverting Course Of Justice In Fraud Case

Law360, London (October 28, 2020, 6:01 PM GMT) -- A man has been charged with perverting the course of justice, the Financial Authority said at a London court Wednesday, accusing him of helping to hide an investment scammer's interest in a London property. Stephen Allen was charged with conspiring to pervert the course of justice when he appeared via videolink at Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the City watchdog said. The FCA alleges Allen conspired between July 2014 and July 2017 with Renwick Haddow, a British businessman who is being held in the U.S. over an alleged $37 million bitcoin scam. The regulator said Allen perverted the course of justice...

