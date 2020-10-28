Whirlpool Replaces Retiring GC With Ex-Owens Corning Atty

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Whirlpool Corp. announced Wednesday that it has nabbed a senior Owens Corning attorney as its new general counsel, replacing Kirsten Hewitt, who announced her retirement after nearly 25 years at the appliance giant. Ava Harter will assume the roles of senior vice president and chief legal officer starting Dec. 1. She had served as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Owens Corning. "We are excited to welcome Ava to Whirlpool Corporation," Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer said in a statement. "Ava brings her deep legal experience and extensive global leadership to the company, and we all look forward to...

