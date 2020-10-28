Ethics Panel Tells Calif. Judges To Eye Staff Social Media Use

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT) -- California appellate judges must proactively confront inappropriate and unethical comments shared by staff on social media, according to recent guidance from the state Supreme Court's Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions. The four-page advisory acknowledges that social media now serves in some ways like a "public square" and that staffers for judges are allowed to post comments about their employment and the courts in general on platforms like Twitter and Facebook. However, the panel said appellate justices are responsible for staff rhetoric and must take immediate steps to address it when an ethics rule is breached. "When a justice becomes aware that...

