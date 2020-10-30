Should GCs Fear The DOJ's Power To Bankrupt?

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors took unprecedented action in a criminal plea deal with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma that forced the beleaguered corporation to dissolve, and now general counsel across the country wonder if they should be concerned for their companies. Not since the U.S. Department of Justice hammered accounting firm Arthur Andersen with criminal charges for repeated misconduct, resulting in its surrendering its accounting licenses in 2002, has the government cracked down so forcefully on a company. When the Andersen case was later overturned at the U.S. Supreme Court, although too late to save the business, the DOJ received heavy criticism. Many observers thought they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS