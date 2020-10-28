5 Kimberly Budd Opinions Mass. Attys Should Know

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT) -- During her nearly four-year tenure on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Associate Justice Kimberly Budd has penned major opinions on some of the biggest cases to come before the state's top court, from a sharp dissent over the controversial "millionaires' tax" to a landmark race discrimination suit against the Boston Police Department. Bay State lawyers and advocacy groups on Wednesday hailed the appointment of Budd to the position of chief justice, where she will succeed the late Ralph Gants and become the first Black woman ever in that role. "This is a historic moment, and Justice Budd is an excellent, inspired choice...

