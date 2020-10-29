The Top In-House Hires Of October

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during October included high-profile appointments at McDonald's, Exxon and Whirlpool. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Mahrukh Hussain Mahrukh Hussain has temporarily taken over as general counsel at McDonald's, after its former top corporate lawyer, Jerome "Jerry" Krulewitch, retired due to an illness. Hussain began her in-house career at the fast-food giant in Illinois nearly 20 years ago and since 2013 has served as U.S. general counsel. Before she joined McDonald's, Hussain worked as an associate at Schwartz Cooper Greenberger & Krauss. Craig Morford Exxon Mobil Corp. elevated in-house attorney Craig Morford to...

