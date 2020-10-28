La. Tax Proposal Signals Progress On Centralized Collection

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 16, the attorney representing the Louisiana Association of Tax Administrators presented a proposal for centralized local sales and use tax collection in Louisiana to the Centralized Sales and Use Tax Administration Study Group. The study group was created by the Legislature earlier this year to make recommendations to the 2021 Legislature on the best method for centralizing local sales and use tax collection. The study group is required to submit a report to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president of the Senate by Nov. 1. The localities' proposal was the first step in formulating a...

