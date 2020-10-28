Appeals Court Says Pet Sitters Employees, Not Contractors

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court has backed the state labor commission's finding that a pet sitting company's caretakers were employees and not independent contractors, in a decision that hinged on the Internal Revenue Service's 20-factor test for assessing employment status. In its opinion Tuesday, a three-judge panel affirmed the Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission's determination that 417 Pet Sitting LLC's workers were employees. Of the 20 factors used by the IRS, 19 were relevant to the company's circumstances, the panel found, and 13 of those indicated that there was an employer-employee relationship. Five of the factors suggested that the workers were independent contractors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS