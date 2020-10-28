Priori Rakes In $6.3M For Its Outside Counsel Business

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Alternative legal services provider Priori Legal, which connects companies with outside counsel services, announced $6.3 million in new financing Wednesday, marking an optimistic moment for the company during the COVID-19 pandemic. Priori said its investors in the Series A financing include Hearst Corp., Great Oaks Venture Capital, Jambhala, Mindset Ventures and Bridge Investments. Other investors include the law firm Orrick's Legal Technology Fund and Tim Steinert, former general counsel for Alibaba Group. Steinert is now Alibaba's secretary and senior adviser, according to his LinkedIn profile. Priori plans to use the funding to increase its operations and grow its product, the company...

