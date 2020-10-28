USPTO Weighs In On High Court's Booking.com TM Ruling

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office offered guidance Wednesday on how it plans to abide by a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision greenlighting "generic.com" trademarks, hinting that such terms will still be very tough to register. In a brief document, the agency clarified how its examining attorneys will enforce the court's decision in USPTO v. Booking.com, which said the addition of ".com" to an otherwise generic term could transform it into a protectable trademark. Ruling on the case in June, the justices rejected a request from the USPTO for a hard-and-fast rule that such terms could never be protected, but they...

