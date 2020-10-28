Fed. Claims Court Calls For Trial In Solar Grant Refund Row

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 3:20 PM EDT) -- The federal government must face claims that a company contracted to build a 250-megawatt solar power facility in Nevada was incorrectly denied cash grants it had requested under a federal renewable energy statute, the Court of Federal Claims ruled. A trial will be necessary to determine whether the U.S. Department of the Treasury was correct to partially deny cash reimbursement grants to Silver State Solar Power South LLC for its investments in the facility, according to an opinion unsealed Tuesday that rejected the government's motion for summary judgment. "While the briefing has provided a useful summary of the parties' respective positions,...

