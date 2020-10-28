Taxpayer Gets 15 Months For $7.2M Biodiesel Tax Credit Fraud

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Colorado-based business owner will spend 15 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to defraud the IRS of $7.2 million in renewable fuel tax credits, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday. Calvin Glover, who owned the renewable fuel company Shintan Inc., also will pay almost $600,000 in restitution for his role in the scheme after pleading guilty in 2018, the Justice Department said in a press statement. Glover and his co-conspirators formed Shintan, which represented itself as a producer of renewable fuels, according to the Justice Department. He opened multiple bank accounts in Colorado and set...

