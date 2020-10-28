Ex-NYC Civil Service GC Cops To Faking Work Hours

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The former top lawyer for the New York City Civil Service Commission has pled guilty to falsifying her time sheets to the tune of over $15,000 worth of fake work hours, the New York City Department of Investigation has announced. Marcie Serber, who worked at the commission from May 2015 to her resignation in December 2019, was arrested Tuesday, according to court records. She pled guilty to one count of offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor, and agreed to return the money to the city. "City employees who fabricate the hours they work...

