NLRB Defends Injunction Over 'Egregious' Labor Law Breach

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board is urging a Seventh Circuit panel not to lift a district court order making Sunbelt Rentals rehire and bargain with employees it canned after they formed a union, citing the company's "egregious" campaign to suppress its workers' labor rights. The volume of National Labor Relations Act violations that the tool rental company committed against Franksville, Wisconsin, workers before, during and after their vote to join the International Union of Operating Engineers, and the likelihood that the workers' union rights will be denied absent immediate action, justify leaving in place an injunction the Eastern District of Wisconsin...

