Judge Says Nebraska Didn't Waive Immunity In Copyright Row

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has agreed to toss claims that the Nebraska Department of Education used copyrighted software without permission, finding the department never waived its immunity to those allegations. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard on Wednesday partially granted the state's motion to dismiss a lawsuit from a company called eScholar LLC, finding that the claims for copyright infringement and purported Nebraska Trade Secrets Act violations had to be axed. Those claims had to go because the department didn't waive its 11th Amendment immunity to those allegations, the judge said. While the company said the department couldn't waive immunity because those...

