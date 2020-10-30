Apollo Drops Insurance For Coal Mine Amid Climate Protests

Law360, London (October 30, 2020, 11:57 AM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London syndicate Apollo has said it will not renew insurance cover for a coal project in Australia, in the face of growing calls from climate change protestors for insurers to cut ties with fossil fuel schemes. Apollo Syndicate Management provides insurance cover for the Adani Carmichael project, specifically a construction liability policy. Such policies are generally taken out for single, fixed periods, meaning they are not subject to renewal, according to Julian Cusack, chair of the board of directors of Apollo. "This particular policy terminates in September 2021, after which we will no longer provide any insurance cover for this...

