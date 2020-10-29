Standards Setter Warns On Financial Climate Disclosures

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 11:18 AM GMT) -- An international climate task force said on Thursday that businesses are still failing to reckon with the financial impact of the warming planet and to disclose these dangers to investors. The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, established by an international standard-setting body, the Financial Stability Board, said in its 2020 Status Report that disclosure by companies of general climate change-related information has increased since 2017. But the number of companies that are disclosing the projected financial impact of the climate crisis on their balance sheets is still low, the task force warned in its report. "The work that governments and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS