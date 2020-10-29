Data Watchdog Fines Claims Manager For Nuisance Calls

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 1:05 PM GMT) -- The data watchdog said on Thursday that it has slapped a claims management company with a £250,000 ($324,000) fine for violating electronic marketing laws and making 15 million nuisance phone calls to customers without their consent. The Information Commissioner's Office said that Reliance Advisory Ltd. made millions of phone calls to members of the public who had not consented to being called. It offering services such as helping to claim compensation for wrongly sold payment protection insurance — a controversial form of credit insurance known as PPI that was improperly sold in the 1990s and 2000s. "Nuisance calls continue to be...

