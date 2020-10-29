Del. Judge Calls Loan Terms For NS8 Ch. 11 'Troubling'

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Newly bankrupt cyber fraud prevention venture NS8 Inc. won partial court approval Thursday for an up to $10 million debtor-in-possession loan, after a Delaware bankruptcy judge labeled the deal economics "troubling" and rejected a prepayment penalty outright. The decision and modification — still to be approved by the lender — came a day after Nevada-based NS8 hit Chapter 11. The company blamed a cash crunch that followed discoveries in September that its co-founder and CEO had systematically overstated the company's revenues while hiding or forging records that could have revealed the scheme. NS8, which develops and sells technology to protect online...

