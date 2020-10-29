Women GCs Are Finding Silver Linings In COVID-19 Storm

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to hamper the economy and forces companies to operate with leaner legal departments and impose cost-cutting efforts, new research shows that female general counsels are substantially more satisfied at work during the COVID-19 crisis than their male counterparts. A new survey released by BTI Consulting Group found that 58% of women general counsels are highly satisfied in their jobs, compared to 36% of men in the same role. The survey said that 42% of general counsels overall are satisfied with their jobs. The findings, which were based on more than 300 interviews with top legal decision-makers...

