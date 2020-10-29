Former Head Of IRS Criminal Unit Joins Kostelanetz & Fink

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Don Fort, former chief of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division, who oversaw the U.S. government's $1.36 billion tax settlement with 80 Swiss banks, will join Kostelanetz & Fink LLP as its director of investigations, the firm announced Thursday. Fort, who will work out of the Washington, D.C., office, will help clients facing government investigations in a wide range of financial and economic crimes, such as tax, money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act violations, the firm said in a statement. He will also advise clients on compliance and will participate as an expert witness for voluntary or court-mandated monitorships, according...

