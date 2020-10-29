Hogan, Pillsbury Pilot $10B Marvell-Inphi Semiconductor Deal

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:09 AM EDT) -- Marvell Technology Group, guided by Hogan Lovells, has agreed to pay roughly $10 billion for peer semiconductor company Inphi Corp., advised by Pillsbury Winthrop, in a deal that represents the latest in a string of major mergers within the semiconductor industry. The cash and stock transaction stands to create a single U.S. semiconductor giant with an enterprise value of about $40 billion, according to a statement. As part of the agreement, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., which was previously domiciled in Bermuda, will reorganize to become domiciled in the U.S. Together, the companies say they'll be a leader when it comes to...

