Promise Healthcare's Ch. 11 Trustee Goes After Ex-Brass

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The trustee of bankrupt hospital owner Promise Healthcare Group has filed suit in Delaware federal court against the company's ex-CEO and other top executives, claiming they had used the company as a "pawn" in financial schemes for their own benefit. In the 117-page complaint filed by trustee Robert Michaelson on Wednesday, he says Promise was burdened with unsustainable debt from day one, but that former CEO Peter Baronoff and other officers kept the company propped up for years to their own benefit with lies to lenders, auditors and other members of the company's boards. Florida-based Promise — which had operated 17...

