Quinn Emanuel Adds Ex-Federal Prosecutor As Partner

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP announced Thursday that former U.S. Attorney John Bash, who led an investigation into potentially improper "unmasking" by the Obama administration amid the 2016 election, will join its firm as a partner. Bash, who served as U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, will practice in Quinn Emanuel's offices in Houston and Washington, D.C. According to the firm, Bash will focus on appellate matters, internal investigations, patent law and energy regulation. "I am thrilled to join Quinn Emanuel, the greatest litigation firm in the world," Bash said in a statement. "The firm has the most...

