CFTC Spells Out Staff Procedure For Fine Reductions

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a memo to its enforcement division staff Thursday detailing the scenarios used to recommend reduced fines when firms cooperate, the latest effort the commission says will provide more transparency in its examinations and enforcement actions. The memo from Vincent A. McGonagle, acting enforcement director, noted that the guidance doesn't change policy but is meant to provide "transparency and clarity" regarding the division's recommendations, and will be binding for all staff. "In certain circumstances … self-reporting, cooperation, and/or remediation may result in recognition in a commission enforcement order and a reduction in the penalty imposed," he...

