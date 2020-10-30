State Court Case Filings Recover Unevenly From COVID-19

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Caseloads for state courts bounced back slightly over the summer after locked-down states reopened, but most are still far less busy than they were last fall. After hitting rock bottom in April 2020 and then significantly rising over the summer, civil case filings have generally slowed their recovery, an analysis of 10 major state courts by Lex Machina has found. Case filings for August 2020 were down from August 2019 across all 10 courts. The same held true in September across seven of those courts, with declines ranging from 8% to 52%. Across different jurisdictions, venues that tend to hear higher-dollar...

