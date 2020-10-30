Katten Bolsters Bankruptcy Team With 2 New Partners

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has beefed up its nationwide bankruptcy practice by adding two new partners from White & Case LLP and Paul Hastings LLP, bolstering a growing team at its insolvency and restructuring practice amid an expected bankruptcy tidal wave due to the coronavirus pandemic. Julia Winters joined Katten from White & Case's commercial litigation practice and Michael Comerford came from Paul Hastings' corporate practice. Winters and Comerford's addition to the firm's New York office marks the latest of five new hires to its insolvency and restructuring practice in the last two months. Winters has represented both creditors and debtors...

