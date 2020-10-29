Credit Suisse Looks Within For New Investment GC

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse promoted one of its leading lawyers to general counsel for investment banking after her predecessor left the company to start a legal consulting business, the company confirmed Thursday. Crystal Lalime is heading up the investment bank division, which includes equities and fixed income franchises that are part of its Asian markets business, said Karina Byrne, the bank's spokeswoman. Lalime's division also includes its former global markets, investment banking and capital markets divisions, Byrne said. Credit Suisse's Asia-specific markets business offers services such as global securities sales, trading and execution, prime brokerage, underwriting, and investment research, according to the bank's...

