Biden Tax Plan's Economic Benefits Fade Out, Report Says

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's tax plan would immediately boost the economy, largely due to expanding the child tax credit, but those effects would be offset by the end of the decade, the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center said Thursday. Accounting for the macroeconomic effects of Biden's tax plan, the think tank found the proposals would increase gross domestic product by 0.2% in 2021, largely based on the provision to temporarily increase the child tax credit, which would increase after-tax income for lower-income households. However, that increase would be reduced each year, and would be counteracted by a 0.2% GDP reduction in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS