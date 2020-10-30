Ex-Toyota Atty Hopes Move To Haynes Inspires Next Gen

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A former in-house intellectual property counsel at United Airlines and Toyota Motor North America Inc. is joining Haynes and Boone as a partner in its Orange County office, and she wants the move to serve as a call for young Black attorneys to climb the ladder in BigLaw. The addition of Theresa Conduah, who has more than a decade's worth of in-house and private practice experience in IP and brand protection, was announced by Haynes and Boone on Thursday. She comes to the firm following a yearlong stint as vice president for intellectual property at dosist, a health and wellness company...

