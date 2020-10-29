EU Budget Discussions To Enter 5th Round In November

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Negotiations between the European Parliament and representatives of the 27 European Union member countries regarding the bloc's budget are making progress, but with nothing agreed upon, discussions will enter a fifth round and continue into November, European officials said Thursday. Johannes Hahn, the European Commissioner for the Budget, is optimistic about budget negotiations between the European Parliament and the European Union member countries. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) No agreement was reached on the issue of making aid conditional on countries' respect for the rule of law, according to a joint statement from the team. Poland and Hungary, who are accused of backsliding...

