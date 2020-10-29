Insurer Must Cover Tech. Co. In Failed Software Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A Delaware judge on Thursday ruled that Endurance Assurance Corp. must cover at least part of SS&C Technologies Inc.'s settlement of a client's suit over delayed software installation. Judge Eric M. Davis granted partial summary judgment to SS&C, saying Endurance breached the policy it issued to SS&C by failing to indemnify any portion of the software company's deal in the underlying case brought by Armour Capital Management LP. According to the judge, it appears ACM's suit sought the type of compensatory damages that are covered by the Endurance policy. However, Judge Davis said he needs additional evidence before determining how much...

